ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $873.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $820.87 and its 200-day moving average is $780.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

