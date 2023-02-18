ING Groep NV Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $34.77 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

