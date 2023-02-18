ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

