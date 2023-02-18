ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of FE stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
