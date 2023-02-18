indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

INDI opened at $10.15 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

A number of analysts have commented on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at $28,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,706 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

