Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,504. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

