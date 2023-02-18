Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 618,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 233,326 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Incyte by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Incyte by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Incyte stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

