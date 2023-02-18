Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Shares Up 9.1%

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.51. 20,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 26,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 438,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

