Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Immunovant stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,297,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 239,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,188,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

