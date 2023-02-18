Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.55.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $211.83 on Tuesday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day moving average of $209.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.