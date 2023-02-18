IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Performance
IEC Electronics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
