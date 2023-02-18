Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 90,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €5.34 ($5.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52 week low of €4.60 ($4.95) and a 52 week high of €13.72 ($14.75).
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.
