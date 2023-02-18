ICL Group Ltd (ICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 140.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.6%.

ICL opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ICL Group by 737.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,595,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,383,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,052,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,460,000 after buying an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 880,404 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

