IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of IAC opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 113,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

