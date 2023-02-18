IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at about $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,036,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,580,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

