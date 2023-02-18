iA Financial Co. Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday.

iA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$89.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$80.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.60. The company has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$90.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading

