Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $113.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $119.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

