HUSD Market Cap Hits $30.07 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One HUSD token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $30.07 million and $4,815.74 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00423159 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.29 or 0.28030826 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.