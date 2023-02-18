Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Hurricane Energy Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

