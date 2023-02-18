Huobi Token One Day Volume Reaches $18.11 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $843.53 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00021123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

