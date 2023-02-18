Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.17% of Humana worth $107,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $510.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.07 and a 200-day moving average of $506.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.