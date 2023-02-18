Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,481,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 375,700 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $31,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

About Hudbay Minerals

HBM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 1,593,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

