HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $473-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.97 million. HubSpot also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.24-4.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $392.59.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $42.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.71. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $546.95.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HubSpot by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

