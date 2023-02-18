HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $473-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.97 million. HubSpot also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.24-4.32 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $392.59.
Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $42.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.71. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $546.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HubSpot by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
