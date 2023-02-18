Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,034 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of McKesson worth $54,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $366.86 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.73 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.