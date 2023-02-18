Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 30,387 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,387 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $45,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,953 shares of company stock valued at $31,006,799 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AMP opened at $351.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

