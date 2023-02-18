Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Zimmer Biomet worth $48,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $125.97 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

