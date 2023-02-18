Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $44.26 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,708 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.75% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $44,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

FR opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

