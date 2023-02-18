Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,258 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Zoom Video Communications worth $41,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.68.

ZM stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $136.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.