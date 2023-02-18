Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 682 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $50,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,427.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,350.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.