Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 211,677 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 173.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,677 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $55,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

LNG opened at $144.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.13 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

