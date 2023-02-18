Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

