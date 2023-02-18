Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.83 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.4 %

HST stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. 9,009,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $16,600,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

