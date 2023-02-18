Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 293,852 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 98,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 101,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.