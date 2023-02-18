Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Up 7.9% in January

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Acquisition Co. II

In other news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $3,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,470,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Acquisition Co. II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZON. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,873,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after buying an additional 1,127,504 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,586,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 963,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 507,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 901,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,966. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

