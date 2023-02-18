Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $13.45 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Horizen has a total market cap of $180.04 million and $35.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.45 or 0.00054340 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00187823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,381,788 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

