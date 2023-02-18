Horizen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.88 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $184.14 million and approximately $40.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.76 or 0.00055939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00188374 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00071866 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,380,931 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars.

