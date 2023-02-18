Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Financial Survey

Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Hongkong Land pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share. Angel Oak Mortgage pays out -17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongkong Land $2.38 billion N/A -$349.20 million N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage -$140.71 million 0.00 $21.11 million ($7.18) N/A

This table compares Hongkong Land and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Angel Oak Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hongkong Land.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hongkong Land and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hongkong Land 1 0 0 0 1.00 Angel Oak Mortgage 1 2 1 0 2.00

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Hongkong Land.

Risk & Volatility

Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hongkong Land and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage -160.34% 25.90% 3.23%

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Hongkong Land on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hongkong Land

(Get Rating)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

