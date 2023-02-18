Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Up 6.9% in January

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Up 1.3 %

Holley stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 333,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,181. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $273.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 206,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.