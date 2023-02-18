Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $985.96

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 985.96 ($11.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,136.50 ($13.80). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,131 ($13.73), with a volume of 232,403 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.23) to GBX 975 ($11.84) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($11.29) to GBX 1,200 ($14.57) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.17) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.02) to GBX 1,015 ($12.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,134.50 ($13.77).

Hiscox Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,107.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 988.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,585.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hiscox

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($121,874.24). In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($121,874.24). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,469 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.65) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,580.94). Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

