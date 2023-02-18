High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in High Tide by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,419. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

