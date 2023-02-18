HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE DINO traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,647. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

