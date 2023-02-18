Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.52. 2,612,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after buying an additional 646,455 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

