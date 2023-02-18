Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $5.40 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00021914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $197.16 million and approximately $506,963.90 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00217170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,623.82 or 0.99990025 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98149143 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $430,576.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.