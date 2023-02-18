Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Down 1.7%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers lending and deposit products and services including single-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, demand and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

