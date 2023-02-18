Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $16.24. 2,091,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

