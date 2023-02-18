Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25 to $5.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr or $12.773 billion to $13.026 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.87 billion.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.14. 1,630,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

