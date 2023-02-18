Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Up 1%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 247.75 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 244 ($2.96). Approximately 38,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 55,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($2.93).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Henry Boot Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £326.15 million, a P/E ratio of 787.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.58.
About Henry Boot
Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.
