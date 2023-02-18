Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

