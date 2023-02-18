Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,333 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $107.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.