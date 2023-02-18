Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 290.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

AFT stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

