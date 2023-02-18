Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after buying an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RGR opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

